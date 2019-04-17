COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction Public Library will host an antique appraisal event featuring author and antiques expert Mark F. Moran next Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

Each appraisal is $10, and all items to be appraised must be registered in advance for this event. To register, contact the library help desk or call (319) 728-7972.

Moran is available to make home visits for people with big things or fragile things (or a lot of things). House calls are $75 an hour and there is no mileage charge if within 10 miles of the appraisal event site. To arrange, call 715-281-5060 or email moranm1953@gmail.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments