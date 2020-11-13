Columbus Junction water meter project nears conclusion

Salazar did report that two additional advertised benefits from the new meters — shorter meter reading times and improved detection of leaks — had been confirmed.

He and Vonnahme reported the old meters sometimes took up to five days to read, but the new meters were being read in about one hour.

“We ran into some leaks people had and we notified them,” Salazar also reported.

In other action, council member Jason Payne questioned if someone had recently tried to burn the city’s historic Swinging Bridge.

Vonnahme said a couple of wood planks had been scorched, but there had been no major damage. He said the bridge had been temporarily closed as a precaution while the damage was repaired.

In a related discussion, Huston reminded the council that security cameras are scheduled to be installed in the near future.

Salazar also reported that one end of the Oakview Drive sewer repair project had been completed. He said repair work would now begin on the other end. The sewer line was damaged in 2019 when a portion of the street collapsed after heavy rain hit the area.