COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A public hearing on the fiscal 2020 Columbus School District budget failed to draw any comments Monday and the school board unanimously approved the spending plan.
Superintendent Gary Benda gave a slightly condensed version of the same budget presentation he made to the board last month, highlighting student enrollment, categorical fund balances and budget challenges facing the district in his latest report.
According to the budget summary, the anticipated tax levy rate for the budget will be slightly under $13.34 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which Benda said would be about a 4-cent decrease from this year’s levy. Benda said state officials might alter the tax asking once they review the document, so it could be several weeks before the final rate is known.
The budget anticipates total expenditures of $11,786,321 and projected revenue of $11,438,765. The district’s beginning balance on July 1, 2019, is expected to be $6,102,151, with the anticipated ending fund balance on June 30, 2019, forecast to be $5,754,595.
In related budget action, the board approved a budget adjustment resolution, which guarantees the district is able to levy a high enough property tax rate to provide a fiscal 2020 budget that is 101 percent of the current fiscal 2019 budget.
Athletic field improvements outlined
In other action, the board received a report from athletic director Jake McCullough on planned improvements for the track and football field complex. The board has already approved earmarking $35,000 annually over the next five years for the improvements, which will include a new asphalt surfacing and other work on the track, leveling and drainage work on the football field and other related work.
McCullough said one grant proposal has been submitted for funding and another proposal is being developed. He said if that funding is approved, the school’s annual commitment could be decreased.
Bids on the work are expected to be reviewed by the board at a later meeting.
The board also:
• Met with Acumen Insurance representative Josh Rife to continue discussing the possibility of establishing a partially self-funded health insurance program.
• Set board meeting dates for next year.
• Approved final readings of a board policy on employee resignations and another on principals and public relations.
• Agreed to allow business manager Neil Mills to investigate the possibility of investing General and Activity Funds in a higher interest-bearing account with a Des Moines area bank.
• Agreed to donate a family activity pass for a Columbus Athletic Boosters bingo night fundraiser.
• Agreed not to charge to use the student center for a father/daughter fundraiser.
• Reviewed a possible emergency response software program that Benda said several area schools and the area education agency were planning to purchase.
The board also approved 25-cent per hour raises for fiscal 2020 for most central office and non-certified staff. A $5,000 salary increase was approved for elementary principal Kyle Reeve.
Meanwhile, the board agreed to ratify its fiscal 2020 contract with its certified staff. Under the new contract, which has already been ratified by the Columbus Education Association, the district will pay each certified staff member a $250 stipend.
Under the agreement, all carryover TSS (Teacher Salary Supplement) funds, approximately $81,803, will also be distributed equally to all eligible employees, with 95 percent of new TSS funds distributed to all eligible employees after the district deducts its FICA, Medicare and IPERS through the regular payroll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.