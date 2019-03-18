WAPELLO — Despite not having a formal contract to assume Louisa County’s zoning administration, Rural Utility Service System, Mount Pleasant, is already receiving calls on the program, three members of the Louisa County Board of Health learned Monday.
Rural Utility Service System currently provides the board of health with its environmental health program administration as a contracted service and Rural Utility Service System Executive Director Bruce Hudson and county sanitarian Jeff Cole attended the board meeting to provide their monthly update on those services.
According to earlier discussions, Rural Utility Service System was originally scheduled to assume the zoning duties on March 1 from current zoning administrator Paul Choi, but a staffing change at the Rural Utility Service System office delayed the switch.
County officials have now indicated they feel the transfer will not happen until at least April 1 and Hudson agreed during Monday’s meeting that date seemed appropriate.
However, the delay is creating some problems in handling zoning calls and other questions.
Board of health member Joellen Schantz, who also serves as the office manager in the county engineer’s office, said she had received a call from a local industry that had a question over zoning.
“Being in the engineer’s office I’m getting a lot of calls. It’s a catch-all,” she said, explaining the business had not had any luck reaching other officials.
“They had been trying to get ahold of Paul Choi for quite some time and he was not responding,” she told Hudson and Cole, adding they could likely expect to see more requests to handle zoning questions before officially taking on the program.
“It’s already starting to,” Hudson replied, suggesting the best course for the local industry was to probably wait with its project until Rural Utility Service System and the county signed a contract.
However, he said fielding calls now would not be a problem.
“Give them my number,” he said, which prompted a question from board of health member and Louisa County Supervisor Randy Griffin.
“Are you ready?” he quizzed Hudson.
“I don’t have a choice. We’re getting those phone calls anyway,” Hudson replied.
Hudson also urged the board members to contact his office whenever a question might come up concerning the environmental health activities.
Meanwhile, Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith reported to the board that a new home health aide had started working, but was still being tested on proficiencies, so was not yet able to conduct home visits alone.
In a related action involving the home health aid program, the board approved a small change in the board of health’s emergency preparedness policy. Smith said the policy guides her department in developing a personal preparedness plan for each client receiving home health aide care.
She said the only change from the previous policy was an update of the public health service staff.
