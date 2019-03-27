MUSCATINE —  AFSCME Local 1560 will present  its initial contract proposals to the Muscatine Community Schools District on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Muscatine Community School District’s Administration Center, 2900 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, in this order: 

  • Bus Driver Work Unit,  8:30 a.m. 
  • Custodial, Maintenance & Mechanics Unit,  10:30 a.m. 
  • Food & Nutrition Unit,  1:30 p.m.
  • Secretarial, Clerical, Aides & Para Educators Unit,  3 p.m. 
