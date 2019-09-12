Due to a reporting error, it was incorrectly reported the Columbus School Board had approved a new policy during its August 26 meeting, which would require students who had taken college credit classes at Eastern Iowa Community College to repay any existing debts for attending those classes before being allowed to enroll in new college credit courses. The school board discussed and approved a motion to develop such a policy, which it would consider at its September 23 meeting, but it did not approve any new policy requiring those repayments.

