In a story in Wednesday’s paper on Tuesday's Louisa County Board of Supervisors' meeting, it was incorrectly reported that assistant county engineer Adam Shutt received an irate call on Monday from a dispatcher complaining because there was no road closure notification on 115th Street. The call was actually made to maintenance supervisor Steve Bell. The Muscatine Journal regrets the error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.