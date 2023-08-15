The Muscatine Journal strives for accuracy and regrets all errors. If you notice inaccurate information, please call 563-262-0529 and note the page where the error occurred. all corrections will appear here.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The prosecutor asked the boy, “Were you afraid to tell people she got shot?” He answered, “Yes.”
A Muscatine man accused of second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Smith, 42, has pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial.
The fossil of a 310-million-year-old spider has been discovered and identified in Germany.
Maxine Mendoza has always had a passion for cooking. She has used these skills to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.
The walls of the first 3D printed house being built in Muscatine have been raised.