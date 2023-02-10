MUSCATINE – Expansions in two of the top businesses in Muscatine led to the Muscatine City Council Thursday being asked for tax assistance to help fund the constructions, which will invest about $90 million in the area.

During the council’s monthly in-depth meeting, both Musco Lighting and Kent Pet Group presented plans to expand their Muscatine facilities and asked for the council for funds from its Tax Increment Finance district. While no formal vote was taken, the council unanimously indicated its support for the companies.

A TIF district is an economic tool for urban renewal that freezes property tax values within a certain area. Through a TIF district tax increases due to growth in property values is used for financial improvements within the district. TIF districts last for 19 years.

Brett Nelson, general manager of Musco, explained that last year the council supported the project by rezoning the area in which a new 22,000 square foot pole fabrication area will be built this year and 90,000 feet of additional aluminum fabrication production space in 2025. Musco is requesting a 50 percent tax increment rebate over 10 years. Additional parking was added last year.

The total capital investment in the projects is about $11,200,000. Musco is also requesting a high quality jobs cash of $1 million and construction sales tax refund of $336,000 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The project is expected to add 50 additional jobs over five years.

“Support for the TIF request will assist Musco in the completion of this local project and further solidify our operations here in Muscatine,” Nelson said. “It will also serve to support requests for additional financial assistance from the Iowa Economic Development Authority."

Kent has requested a 75 percent tax increment rebate for five years and a 50 percent rebate for five years for an expansion of its World’s Best Cat Litter production facility. The planned production facility will be located on a 72 acre parcel at 4315 W. Fifth Avenue, adjacent to the Kent Corps’ distribution center. The project will add 28 new jobs and the financial investment is expected to be between $75 and $80 million.

“It’s an exciting time for the Kent Pet Group as we have ambitious goals,” said Scott Heinrichs, vice president of finance for Kent Pet Group.

When asked about the possibility of opening a retail shop for Kent Pet Group products, Heinrichs said the business is working with local retailers and are close to having a retail shop in Muscatine. He expects one to be in the city by the end of the year.

City officials recommended both projects be supported, citing they promote development of industrial property as well as the added economic benefit to the city. Applications for both businesses for state funding will be considered by the council during its Feb. 16 meeting.