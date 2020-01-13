Joe Biden
- Education priority is to make two-year community college tuition free.
- Double Pell Grants from $6,000 to $12,000.
- Raise teachers' salaries.
- Increase federal funding for public schools.
- Staff schools with more social workers.
Pete Buttigieg
- "Free college for those who need it," public tuition free for families earning less than $100,000. $120 billion will be added to the Pell Grant program.
- Students who serve 10 years in government or nonprofits will have their debts fully canceled. Debts will also be canceled for “borrowers who attended unaffordable for-profit programs.”
- $700 billion invested in universal full-day child care and pre-K for all children under five.
- Triple the funding for Title I schools, or schools with high proportions of low-income students. Schools will be required to use the new funds to close the teacher salary gap.
- For-profit charter schools will be banned.
- The campaign puts a price tag of $425 billion over 10 years on the K-12 plan, which would be funded through a variety of existing streams and through increases of capital gains tax, as well as a repeal of Trump’s corporate tax cuts.
Amy Klobuchar
- Increase teacher pay
- Increase federal funding for public schools. Klobuchar's "Progress Partnerships" plan is a partnership between federal and state governments that will provide more funding and additional resources.
- Boost STEM education.
- Provide funding for to repair infrastructure in public schools.
- Tuition-free one-and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications; more apprenticeship opportunities.
Bernie Sanders
- Provide free tuition for all public colleges, universities and trade-schools
- Cancel all student loan debt for the 45 million Americans who owe about $1.6 trillion. Place a cap on student loan interest rates going forward at 1.88 percent.
- Invest $1.3 billion every year in private, non-profit historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions
- Set teachers' salaries starting at $60,000, expand collective bargaining rights, teacher tenure and provide funding for out-of-pocket expenses like classroom materials.
- Give all students free school meals with locally-sourced food.
- Rebuild, modernize and "green" all schools.
Elizabeth Warren
- Appoint a secretary of education who has worked as a public school teacher.
- Quadruple Title I funding for schools with high proportions of low-income students, for an extra $450 billion over a decade.
- Prohibit the use of standardized testing as a “primary or significant factor” in making any “high-stakes decisions” such as closing a school or firing a teacher.
- Cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans.
- Free two- and four-year public colleges, funded by her "Ultra-Millionaire Tax" on the wealth of families with $50 million or more.
