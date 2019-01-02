WAPELLO — The first meeting of the new year for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday provided some fresh and welcomed information on an old subject. Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt alerted the board to the possibility the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello could be closed later in the day.
Once closed, the bridge is expected to shut down for about a year while a new bridge is built to replace it.
Since signing a contract in August to replace the existing structure, the board has been waiting to hear about the start of the project. However, instead of receiving that report, Shutt and county engineer Larry Roehl have been updating the supervisors on efforts to relocate a communications cable that had not been removed from the bridge by Windstream Communications.
Last month the two engineers finally reported the cable relocation had been completed, but a previously planned Christmas shutdown of its own by project contractor United Contractors, Johnston, had kept the bridge open through the holidays.
This week the news finally changed, although Shutt and Roehl were still not sure when the bridge would actually be closed.
“There is a chance of the bridge closing today or tomorrow,” Roehl said, while the caveat from Shutt was more direct.
“I wouldn’t plan on using (the bridge) this afternoon,” he warned.
The report of the pending bridge closing was welcomed by the board.
“A year from now we’ll be out there on the bridge, shaking hands, smiling and cutting a ribbon. I sure hope so,” supervisor Randy Griffin said.
Meanwhile, Roehl and Shutt also reported they had received two different options from the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) for an interchange south of Wapello as part of the US Highway 61 realignment project.
However, the two said the plans had just arrived to their office and they had not had time to study the drawings. The two said they would report on the two options at the board’s January 8 meeting.
Local officials have been pushing IDOT planners to add a south interchange, citing concerns over emergency response times and other issues. IDOT’s preferred plan for the realignment had only called for one interchange, using County Road G62, west of Wapello.
Shutt also reported he was continuing to discuss a planned levee repair near Oakville with Corps of Engineers and Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District officials. He said visits to possible borrow sites where sand to build up the levee might be taken were being scheduled.
In other action during the board’s initial meeting of 2019, supervisor Brad Quigley was elected chair as part of the board’s regular rotation of that office; while former chair Griffin was elected pro-tem.
The board also approved several routine resolutions that are normally completed as part of the its first yearly meeting. These included setting board meeting dates and procedures for paying claims; appointed supervisor Chris Ball as the delegate and sheriff Brad Turner as the alternate to the South Iowa Area Crime Commission; adopted the Master Matrix for siting of confined animal feeding operations; appointed Griffin to the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Board of Directors; and appointed Louisa Development Group Executive Director Angela Shipley to the SEIRPC Board of Directors as the county’s private sector representative.
The board also appointed Roxanne Yakle to the county conservation board.
Roehl and Shutt were also appointed as the officials authorized to sign Farm-to-Market federal or state aid projects; to close roads in emergency situations; and to collect Disaster Relief Funds for secondary road or bridge damage.
Zoning administrator Paul Choi also provided his monthly update to the board and agreed to identify the Morning Sun News Herald as an official county newspaper, along with the Wapello Republican and Columbus Gazette, after meeting with local publisher Mike Hodges.
