COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled
0 comments

COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
032419-mda-nws-flowergarden-09.jpg

Moments from the at the QCCA Expo Center during the Flower and Garden Show, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Rock Island.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.

The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.

Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News