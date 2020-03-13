COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations

UPDATE: The Rock Island County Courthouse, along with those in the rest of the 14th Judicial Circuit, will remain open during the COVID-19 disease outbreak, but some court procedures will be altered.
According to a news release from Chief Judge Frank Fuhr's office, the following actions will be taken to help minimize the virus’ spread.
The other counties in the circuit are Henry, Mercer and Whiteside.
- Numerous types of court cases will be rescheduled to dates after May 4. They are: civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings or trials, and some traffic and criminal cases. Involved parties can check the status of their cases at judici.com or on the relevant county website.
- People wanting to file uncontested proposed orders are asked to do so electronically.
- When possible, attorneys or self-represented clients should ask for telephone hearings.
- People in jury pools who become ill should contact their jury coordinator to get a deferral. This especially important for anyone with flu-like symptoms or who has been to a nation considered high risk because of COVID-19 within the last 30 days.
- Anyone else — including attorneys — with court business but who has flu-like symptoms or has traveled to a high-risk location within the last 30 days should avoid their courthouse and check their county website for instructions.
- Weddings and civil unions already scheduled will occur, but no new ones will be scheduled until after June 1. Other training sessions and events at the courthouse will be canceled until further notice.
- The passport process has been suspended.
- People who need court documents are advised to contact their circuit clerk’s office or circuit clerk’s website for instructions on how to get them by mail.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Iowa judicial system is restricting access to its courts, including those in Scott County, to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Iowa Judicial Branch District 7, which includes Scott County, has a web page specifically dedicated to changes being made because of those concerns.
As of early Friday afternoon, those restrictions involved limiting the court access of people with an elevated risk of the disease. Those guidelines were listed in orders from the Iowa Supreme Court.
Among the requirements are that attorneys, to the best of their abilities, must ask their clients and witnesses whether they are at an elevated risk of transmitting the virus. They, or other parties in a case, must notify the opposing attorney and the relevant clerk of court’s office if there is a reasonable belief that a participant in an upcoming court proceeding may be at elevated risk.
No one determined to be such a risk may attend proceedings without prior consent of the court, the orders state.
PREVIOUS STORY: Rock Island County court officials are advising people who are part of court proceedings to reschedule if they are or might be ill in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Notices from the office of Chief Judge Frank Fuhr posted Friday afternoon advised people with business to conduct at the courthouse to stay away if they have been diagnosed with the virus, had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed or determined to be at high risk of exposure, been asked to quarantine themselves, traveled in the last 30 days to a country with a high risk of exposure to the virus, or have cold or flu symptoms.
They are asked to contact the chief judge's office at 309-558-3289 to get further instructions.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos stressed Friday afternoon — before the notice was issued — that there are no known cases yet in the Quad-Cities, but restrictions are meant to limit potential exposure to the virus.
"If you are ill with something, stay home," he said.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.