Cruise the Canal tours in Geneseo

The Geneseo Chamber’s popular Cruise the Canal tours are self-driven golf cart tours of the Hennepin Canal. With travel being limited, local interest in the Hennepin Canal State parkway soared. Three tours were offered in 2020 and completely sold out in less than a week! The Geneseo Chamber put public health and safety first, offering facemasks, sanitizers, and a clean, socially distanced environment for our guests. As a result, our canal tours were the only events approved by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 2020 – a distinction we are proud to have accomplished.

Due to high demand, we are expanding our Cruise the Canal tour offerings in 2021 to four tours. The October tours are the fall foliage tours. The popular golf cart tours are led by Bob Thompson of the Geneseo Campground. Thompson delights guests on the tours by telling the story of the canal - including the construction, history, and ecosystem of the canal. Tours are offered three times per day, with tour times at 9:00 am, 11:00 am, and 1:00 pm. The cost per person to participate is $20/person. We also work with assisted living facilities to provide rides for seniors at no cost for the caregiver to drive.