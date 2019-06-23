CHICAGO — Javier Baez hit a milestone homer to win a game after Pete Alonso went deep once again to set a team record.
Baez cracked the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs overcame another home run by Alonso to beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday.
Alonso hit his 27th home run in the fourth, breaking the Mets record for most by a rookie in an entire season set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.
With the Mets clinging to a one-run lead, Baez launched his 19th homer of the season with Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo on base and one out. Baez sent an 0-2 pitch from Seth Lugo (3-1) halfway up the right field bleachers.
"He just kind of (hung) it out a bit and I got the barrel on it," Baez said. "I think when I get to two strikes, I try to see the ball better and cut down my swing, which is pretty hard for me because I gotta swing hard."
Baez learned that it was his 100th homer after returning to the dugout and being mobbed my teammates.
"It's really exciting," Baez said. "I thought it was going to be a little bit later on in my career."
Steve Cishek (2-4) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win in relief of Cole Hamels. Pedro Strop tossed a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
Mets starter Jacob deGrom allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings. The NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked none.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at Newsday reporter Tim Healey, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team's clubhouse after the game.
Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway's decision to stick with Lugo instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would "see you tomorrow," and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.
Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain the veteran left-hander.
No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later.
Rangers 7, White Sox 4: Shawn Kelley knew the Texas bullpen was a little short-handed, so he volunteered for some extra work.
The Rangers' closer shut down a late White Sox rally with his first four-out save in three years, and Texas beat Chicago 7-4 Sunday.
Ivan Nova (3-6) gave up three earned runs in six innings for Chicago. Nova is 0-2 in his last six starts.
"The guys obviously at the end chipped away a little bit, having the tying and winning runs on second and third, had a couple opportunities," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "We weren't able to get anything across, but we still continued to battle."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.