ATV, BOATS & SNOWMOBILES

Jesse M Ryan, 1689 Sweetland Acre Lane, Muscatine, IA 52761 to IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union-4/19/19 Yamaha Motor

Kervin Yomar Gonzalez Rivera, 1803 D Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761 to South Ottumwa Savings Bank-4/19/19-Chunfeng Holding

Brett W Becker or Jessica Becker, 1260 Ivan Lane, West Liberty, IA 52776 to USAA-4/25/19-Chaparral

Brian Gene Schlapkohl, 3411 120 th St, Durant, IA 52747 to Sheffield Financial-4/26/19-Polaris Industrial

Austin Craig Conaway, 502 Burlington St, Conesville, IA 52739 to University of Iowa Community Credit Union-4/30/19-Polaris

William Neil Laucamp, 2275 Ridgeview Dr, Muscatine, IA 52761 to BMO Harris Bank-4/30/19-Lowe Boats

Owen Anderson, PO Box 841, Wilton, IA 52778 to Community Bank-4/30/19-Genesis

Keith John Latimer, 1485 235 th St, Letts, IA 52754 to Family Credit Union-5/2/19-SPCNA

Cameron M Ganzer, 301 E 1 st St, Wilton, IA 52778 to RIA Federal Credit Union-5/3/19-Can-Am

ATV, BOATS & SNOWMOBILE RELEASES

Community Bank & Trust to John Charles Yerington, 1466 Penn Avenue, Atalissa, IA 52720-8/14/18-Tracker

University of Iowa Community Credit Union to Gustavo Aleman-Flores, 1369 Elder Ave, West Liberty, IA 52776-12/4/15-Polaris

AFFIDAVITS

Evalena M Hammann is the surviving joint tenant of Howard D Hammann who died on November 14, 2018-Affidavit of Surviving Spouse-4/24/19-Title was conveyed to the surviving joint tenant #01718

John A Summy is the trustee under the Carol J Summy Trust dated February 21, 2006-Individual Trustee’s Affidavit-4/30/19-Real Estate was conveyed to the trustee by Carol J Summy a/k/a Carol Joyce Summy and John A Summy a/k/a John Aaron Summy #01785

David H Reynolds is the purchaser of real estate from John A Summy trustee of the Carol J Summy Trust dated February 21, 2006-Purchaser’s Affidavit-4/29/19 #01787

Emily J Daufeldt is the trustee under the trust dated January 21, 2014-Trustee Affidavit-4/24/19-Real estate was conveyed to the trustee by Bryan D Daufeldt & Emily L Daufeldt #01810

Bryan D Daufeldt is the trustee under the trust dated January 21. 2014-Trustee Affidavit-4/24/19-Real Estate was conveyed to the trustee by Bryan D Daufeldt & Emily L Daufeldt #01811

CONTRACTS

Charles Michael Poeltler a/k/a Charles M Poeltler and James Jay & McKenzie Marie Buline-4/3/19-Land in Section 34-78N-4W in Muscatine County, IA $282,935 #01696

DEED OF TRUST

Travis L Flatten to First Central State Bank of Clinton-5/1/19-Lot 8 in Block 1 of Stortz Addition to Muscatine County, IA $1.00 #01819

Virginette E Finck to Virginette E Finck, Trustee of the Virginette E Finck Revocable Trust-4/26/19-Land in Section 3-78N-1W in Muscatine County, IA #01843

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Lucas Jensen does hereby make, constitute and appoint Steven D Kundel, his true and lawful Agent-4/18/19-#01722

Charles A Zeck appoints Curtis A Zeck and Chad M Zeck as my Attorney-in-Fact, each to have full power and authority to act on my behalf independently of the other. If both Curtis and Chad do not serve of cease to serve, I appoint my daughter, Christene Weisbrod-11/14/12-#01748

Travis L Flatten appoints Jeff Atkinson as my Attorney-in-Fact-10/24/13-#01818

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments