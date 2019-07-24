Age: 24

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of 2017 Mersin 15k and 2018 Pamukkale Half-marathon.

This year: First in Trabzon Half-marathon and Nova Poshta Half-marathon; second in Adana Half-marathon; third in Bursa 15k.

At Bix: First appearance.

