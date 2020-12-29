Damage causes utility permit revisions in Louisa County

“I’m going to update some of the utility permits to protect ourselves and update the driveway permits to tie into the approach lanes and things like that,” he said.

Quigley questioned whether the county’s GIS system could be adapted to identify where utility lines are located, especially since the county has allowed the utilities to install their lines on the shoulders of county roads.

“Who’s going to know in twenty years that we allowed them to plow alongside the shoulder of our road or four foot down on our road?” he said, adding he felt a log or other documentation was needed.

He also continued to press his earlier criticism of allowing utility lines to be buried on the roadways.

“I’ll go on record. I don’t like how we have lines located in our roads. They ought to be on top of the ditch like they used to be,” Quigley said.

“What would be best for us would be to have them all off our property,” Shutt said, pointing out however that would require the utilities to negotiate agreements with multiple property owners and likely would increase utility extension costs.