Age: 34

Home: Kenya

Career: Two-time winner of BAA 10k and champion of 2018 BAA Half-marathon … fourth in 2017 Berlin Half-marathon.

This year: Second in BAA 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments