The victim in Tuesday's motorcycle crash in Davenport has been identified as Donald C. Barton.
Davenport Traffic Investigators believe the 52-year-old from rural Muscatine County was traveling from Rockingham Road onto West River Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle crashed on the ramp.
Barton was declared dead at the scene. He was alone on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.