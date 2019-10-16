The victim in Tuesday's motorcycle crash in Davenport has been identified as Donald C. Barton.

Davenport Traffic Investigators believe the 52-year-old from rural Muscatine County was traveling from Rockingham Road onto West River Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle crashed on the ramp.

Barton was declared dead at the scene. He was alone on the motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments