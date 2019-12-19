Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Culver, Indiana

High school: Culvers Academy

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

Rivals rating: 4 stars

247Sports rating: 4 stars

Committed: Aug. 16, 2019

Other power-five offers: Indiana, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell

