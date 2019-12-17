Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Grapevine, Texas

High school: Faith Christian

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Rivals rating: Four stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 29, 2018

Other power-five offers: Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Tennessee

Primary recruiter: Ken O’Keefe

