Muscatine Community College has a long history of international partnerships. Through formal programs, such as Community Colleges for International Development (CCID), and more informal connections, such as through Muscatine Sister Cities and local churches, MCC found itself at the center of these exciting partnerships. The sheer number of countries we visited to share U.S. culture and knowledge about community colleges was vast and included Ukraine, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Republic of Georgia, India and Namibia.
Most recently, as part of the 100,000 Strong Initiative and with a generous gift from Wanxiang America Corporation, two groups of students from MHS and MCC were able to take an all-expenses paid month-long trip to China where they served as citizen diplomats.
These international programs were originally spearheaded by the first EICCD Chancellor, John Blong. He understood the value of globalism, especially in rural Iowa. Blong believed that for community colleges, the most effective way to instill globalism, was for the faculty to travel and share their experiences with students upon their return. EICCD was a charter member of CCID, with Blong serving on the Board. Jeff Armstrong served as MCC President from 2009-2011 and was an avid supporter of international programs:
“I always worried about the fact that people would go and have this experience and what would they bring back? They might talk about their experience with their family and friends but not necessarily connect it to their classroom. I happened to be walking by Carol Cunningham’s class one day (Cunningham is faculty emerita in Office Administrative Services) and she was teaching students Office and she was beginning her lesson on how to put together a Powerpoint presentation. She basically had incorporated all of this stuff about Drohobych, this little town in eastern Ukraine. The town is on nobody’s map. Unless you had to go there, you would never go there. She went through her lesson and gave time to ask questions and all the students had questions about this place. None of the students had questions about how to put a Powerpoint together."
When students visited Muscatine, there was a network of local supporters, many involved with Muscatine Sister Cities, who became their “U.S. parents”. Many of those local residents remain in touch with those students, attending overseas weddings, and sharing pivotal life moments. We remain in contact with the original group of students via social media and occasionally, former students visit MCC and reconnect with those who had such a great influence on them.
“You found out as much about your own culture as someone else’s in those conversations and then you found out people are people; we are more alike than we are different” (Jeremy Pickard, dean of instruction). When international students first arrived in Muscatine, they were disappointed.
“The only America they knew from TV was Hollywood and New York. Muscatine was neither of these. But as they got to know Muscatine, through home-stays and celebrating holidays with U.S. families and learning from the MCC faculty, they came to cherish their unique experience. We stay in touch with many of the students. It was a cultural game-changer for our students, too. Imagine being a student from one of our rural high schools, sitting next to a student from Egypt or Panama. Wow!” (J. Pickard, personal communication)”.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College. MCC is celebrating its 90th year in 2019. Signature programs include Agriculture, Fine Arts, Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, and Veterinary Technology. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
