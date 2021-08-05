DeWitt, Clinton take stock of RAGBRAI weekend

Coming off a weekend that was the culmination of months of planning, DeWitt and Clinton RAGBRAI organizers say they’re up for the task of hosting thousands of bicyclists again — but maybe after a break first.
Thousands of bikers descended on DeWitt this past weekend for its first time hosting an overnight stop of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Cooler temperatures greeted riders on the sixth day to DeWitt a relief from the blistering heat earlier in the week.
Estimating the number of people in DeWitt was a guessing game, said Executive Director for the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company Angela Rheingans.
She said RAGBRAI leaders told them to expect roughly 20,000 people: 15,000 riders, a few thousand support drivers, a few thousand bandits (people who do the ride but don’t pay the registration fees) and community members coming in to take in the festivities.
But it's a guess as to how many people head downtown. Some biker groups brought their own food or headed to the dip site a day early.
All told, DeWitt filled nearly 600 volunteer slots and Rheingans said several residents just showed up day-of to ask if help was needed. She said 31 vendors dotted downtown that paid an expansion fee, not including another handful of restaurants in town, plus another six locations around town, many churches, that offered meals.
After taking the day off Monday, Rheingans said the chamber called each local vendor to see how they fared. She said it varied across the board. Some vendors sold out of food, others sold three-quarters of the meals they prepared, some said they sold less than half what they’d cooked.
Jessica Jones, owner of downtown sandwich and salad restaurant Urban Eats, said she was told to prepare for 2,500, over prepared for 3,000 and ended up feeding about 749 people.
“We over prepared, but that’s OK,” Jones said. “We were able to donate food to shelters in DeWitt, Davenport and one in Clinton.”
Overall, Jones said the people she met were well worth holding the “wonderful” event.
“We met so many great folks,” Jones said. “Next year, I might just hop out there with them.”
DeWitt had roughly seven months to prepare for the overnight stop after Maquoketa pulled out because the COVID-19-postponed route conflicted with major road repairs and the county fair. That meant the executive committee met every week to sort through how to host the biggest event the town has had in recent memory, with less time than other host towns.
For Connor Murphy, whose restaurant and bar Murphy’s Pub served about 250 corned beef meals and thousands of people at its alcohol tent Friday night, he saw a boost for business, but the biggest benefit was the exciting challenge of planning such a large event.
“After COVID, and being shut down and opened up and shut down and it was fun to have something to look forward to over the last six or seven months of planning,” Murphy said. “While it provided a financial boost to all these businesses, it also provided a challenge that's kind of exciting to look forward to and to see all these people come into our community, even if they didn't spend any money, we get to showcase DeWitt.”
Rheingans, Murphy, Jones, and Steve Lindner, the city administrator, all expressed confidence that DeWitt could host the ride again, but that they may want to catch their breath first.
The executive committee plans to meet next week to take stock of how DeWitt did, Lindner said. Proceeds from the DeWitt RAGBRAI-run alcohol tents will offset costs of holding the event — extra emergency personnel, a shuttle, seating — and anything left over will be distributed to nonprofits in grants, Lindner said.
Rheingans said exposing people to DeWitt is the long-term goal.
"It's that they're exposed to a community they've never been to before, and that they have a positive feeling about it," Rheingans said. "If DeWitt ever comes up again like, 'Hey, where can we take a weekend trip? Or where could we go for a day? Let's get in our car and drive and go somewhere for dinner.' Where are you going to go? And I think we hit it out of the park with positioning DeWitt as a place that is fun to come visit and shop."
In Clinton, where RAGBRAI riders dipped their tires in the Mississippi River to signify the end of the ride, Lesley Webster, the Director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau said they’d sold more than 1,000 parking passes. As an end-stop town, Clinton prepared a little differently than DeWitt.
Cars packed in mirror to mirror in the VIP lots near the Clinton riverfront and between the highway coming into town for the week of RAGBRAI. Riders and groups dropped off their vehicles before catching a shuttle to the western part of the state. Clinton has hosted the dip site before, but this year, Clinton routed bikers through the Lyons District and to the riverfront.
Webster said she hoped RAGBRAI had two main benefits: the immediate economic impact on businesses in Clinton selling food and drinks after riders finished the ride — she said anecdotally Happy Joe's was packed and Casey's ran out of hot dogs — and the second being showing off Clinton's amenities for people that could come back to visit.
"In the week ahead, we had more chances to talk to people parking their vehicles," Webster. "We had a lot of people ask 'you guys have baseball, and a theater, and a showboat?' Yes, we do."