DeWitt, Clinton take stock of RAGBRAI weekend

“After COVID, and being shut down and opened up and shut down and it was fun to have something to look forward to over the last six or seven months of planning,” Murphy said. “While it provided a financial boost to all these businesses, it also provided a challenge that's kind of exciting to look forward to and to see all these people come into our community, even if they didn't spend any money, we get to showcase DeWitt.”

Rheingans, Murphy, Jones, and Steve Lindner, the city administrator, all expressed confidence that DeWitt could host the ride again, but that they may want to catch their breath first.

The executive committee plans to meet next week to take stock of how DeWitt did, Lindner said. Proceeds from the DeWitt RAGBRAI-run alcohol tents will offset costs of holding the event — extra emergency personnel, a shuttle, seating — and anything left over will be distributed to nonprofits in grants, Lindner said.

Rheingans said exposing people to DeWitt is the long-term goal.