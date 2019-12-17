Position: Wide receiver

Hometown: Watertown, Connecticut

High school: The Taft School

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 189 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: July 3, 2019

Other power-five offers: Boston College, Syracuse

Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland

