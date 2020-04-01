Dine & drink

In need of caffeine while also daydreaming of escaping to an island? Country Style Ice Cream recently released colorful, fruity energy drinks in the flavors Fields of Fruit, Sour Green Apple, Pitchfork, Country Style and Sunrise.

Each drink is a cocktail of flavor syrups, fruit fusions and plant-based Lotus energy drinks, which are made with cascara, the fruit that surrounds coffee beans, according to a news release.

While the dine-in portions of Country Style are closed, these drinks and more are available through its drive-thru locations at: 4115 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; 1640 W. 53rd St., Davenport; and 314 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley.

