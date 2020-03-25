Dine & drink
Craving cake but trying to avoid an unnecessary grocery store run? Try this recipe, adapted from landolakes.com, for a cake you can make in a coffee cup in your microwave with ingredients you probably have in your pantry and fridge.

Top it with whipped cream or ice cream if you have either on hand.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg, yolk only

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2% or whole, but use what you’ve got!)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon sprinkles (optional)

Instructions 

Place butter into 12-ounce coffee mug; microwave 30-45 seconds or until melted. Add all remaining cake ingredients except sprinkles; mix well with fork. Stir in sprinkles. Microwave 45-60 seconds, or until cake pulls away from sides and the top is dry. Do not overcook. Cool 1 minute. Top with ice cream or whipped cream.

Recipe source: Adapted slightly from landolakes.com

