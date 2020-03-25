Dine & drink

Craving cake but trying to avoid an unnecessary grocery store run? Try this recipe, adapted from landolakes.com, for a cake you can make in a coffee cup in your microwave with ingredients you probably have in your pantry and fridge.
Top it with whipped cream or ice cream if you have either on hand.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 large egg, yolk only
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2% or whole, but use what you’ve got!)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon sprinkles (optional)
Instructions
Place butter into 12-ounce coffee mug; microwave 30-45 seconds or until melted. Add all remaining cake ingredients except sprinkles; mix well with fork. Stir in sprinkles. Microwave 45-60 seconds, or until cake pulls away from sides and the top is dry. Do not overcook. Cool 1 minute. Top with ice cream or whipped cream.
Recipe source: Adapted slightly from landolakes.com
