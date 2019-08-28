Iowa Class 4A district assignments

Monday, Oct. 7

At Marion (Hunters Ridge Golf Course) -- Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Linn-Mar, Marshalltown, Muscatine, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Western Dubuque

At Clinton (Valley Oaks Golf Course) -- Assumption, Bettendorf, Burlington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, North Scott, Pleasant Valley

Note: The top three teams at each site advance to the state tournament. The 36-hole state tournament is slated for Oct. 11-12 at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.

