Dive team arrives in Grandview to search for Bishop

GRANDVIEW — With the search still underway for Michael Steven Bishop Jr., 48, of Grandview, since his disappearance on Dec. 18, a team of divers from Harrisburg, Ill., with a record of searching for and recovering lost people has arrived in Louisa County.

Chaos Divers was formed, according to the group’s Facebook page, when founding member Jacob Grubbs took up scuba diving to help clean trash out of river systems. The focus switched to investigating cold cases when a fellow diver made headlines by finding a car with a body in it in the Missouri River and solved a cold case. Grubbs realized the skills could be used for recovering missing people. When families of missing people began reaching out to him, he decided to take the venture up as a full-time job.

Repeated calls to Chaos Divers were not returned. When the number was answered, the person on the other end of the call confirmed the divers were in Louisa County and would be in town for a few days.

The team is made up of Grubbs, Eric Bussick and head of logistics Lindsey Bussick.

Since 2021, Chaos Divers have recovered at least 12 people, mostly unsolved cold cases. On Dec. 4, the team found missing person Jason Spencer in Clarksville, Tenn. The team has about 157,000 followers on its YouTube channel and 78,000 followers on its Facebook page.

At about 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 19, the Louisa County Sheriff’s office received a report that Bishop had been missing since about 6 p.m. Dec. 18 when he was last seen in Grandview driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss. He was last heard from on a cell phone about an hour later. Because of details of the report, the sheriff’s office search-and-rescue teams had focused their efforts along the Mississippi River.

Two vehicles that have been recovered in this investigation have been determined not to be associated with this missing-person case. The physical, technical and forensic investigations into the disappearance of Bishop is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office will continue to follow up on any leads received.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s office asks that anyone who sees or hears from Bishop to contact the sheriff’s office. Anybody with any information or who has had recent contact with him is asked to call 319-523-4371 and speak with the investigator, Kary Conger.