January 17, 1927-May 2, 2020

MOUNT VERNON — Dolores Suchomel, formerly of Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died May 2, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston of Covid-19. She was 93.

Dolores Mary Kaalberg was born January 17, 1927, in Muscatine to Frank J. and Mary Catherine Bermel Kaalberg. She grew up on a farm near Nichols and graduated from Nichols High School in 1945. She graduated from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids in 1947.

Dolores married Harold Suchomel of Cedar Rapids on August 3, 1949. They soon moved to Mount Vernon, where they raised their six children and lived for the next 63 years. Dolores was a capable and organized household manager, and an after-school child care provider for several families. She also provided telephone answering service in her home for two local businesses. One of those business led her to a full-time, 30-year career with Hertz Farm Management in Mount Vernon.

During retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Dolores was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and was active on many committees. She was also the church’s self-appointed welcoming committee, usually being the first person visitors and new members met.