Age: 26

Home: Kenya

Accomplishments: Won Mercedes Benz Marathon Broad Street 10-miler in 2017 … runnerup in 2017 Carlsbad Half-marathon and 2018 San Diego Holiday Classic Half-marathon.

This year: First in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Azalea Trail 10k and Horsetooth Half-marathon; third in Crescent City Classic 10k and Cooper River Bridge 10k; fourth in Healthy Kidney 10k; fifth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; sixth in BAA 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

