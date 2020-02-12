Doolittle, Manek lead Oklahoma past Iowa St. 90-61

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 20 points to help Oklahoma defeat Iowa State 90-61 on Wednesday night.

Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.

Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.

Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.

Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to put the Sooners up 40-36 at the break. Doolittle scored 15 points in the first half.

The Sooners scored the first six points of the second half, including two layups by Williams, to take a 10-point lead.