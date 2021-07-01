Dottie
Hi, everypawdy! It's me, Dottie, ready to steal your heart! At four months old, I have a lot of adorable... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DAVENPORT — Kayla Jean Crabtree, 34, of Muscatine, was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspirac…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — There has been no word on a motion by Muscatine County for summary judgement in a lawsuit against four Muscatine County jail guard…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — After a day of deliberation Friday, a Muscatine County jury returned a guilty verdict on David Hatfield for a charge of first- deg…
Independence Day in Grandview: Huge parade, big fireworks, pie and frog-jumping contests, gun raffle and more
GRANDVIEW – TheGrandview Community Club has big plans for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
- Updated
FULTON, Mo. — A man who has described himself online as “a husband, father of three, a JH math teacher, a head XC coach and a Distance Track c…
- Updated
If you’re an Iowa basketball fan, you probably were thinking this at some point.
- Updated
WILTON — Officials in Wilton are responding to issues identified in a state audit. The audit report of the previous fiscal year was made publi…
MUSCATINE — For many years, manufacturers including Apple and John Deere have refused to give third party repair shops information on how thei…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — With the COVID-19 pandemic stopping most of his catering business, A Guy and a Grill owner John Morford decided it was time for th…
Muscatine Police are cracking down on people who use consumer fireworks outside the window of July 3-4. They have already issued citations for illegal use this year.