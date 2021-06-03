The mural painted on the building at 229 E. Second St. in downtown Muscatine, funded by the Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition, is complete. People are invited to take a photo with the mural and tag the coalition on Facebook. Chalk is available in the window near the bottom balloon for people to leave a personal message. The panda on the mural represents strength, peace and friendship.
Downtown mural is complete
