Downtown mural is complete
  • Updated
Mural

The mural painted on the building at 229 E. Second St. in downtown Muscatine, funded by the Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition, is complete. People are invited to take a photo with the mural and tag the coalition on Facebook. Chalk is available in the window near the bottom balloon for people to leave a personal message. The panda on the mural represents strength, peace and friendship.

 DAVID HOTLE

