A Red Flag Warning — or a warning of very high to extreme fire danger — has been issued for eastern Iowa and is scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday

According to National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jim Hladik said the unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds, low humidity, and especially plentiful dry vegetation lead to the issuing of the seldom-used warning throughout eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois. The weather on Wednesday peaked in the mid-80s and winds gusted at about 25 mph. He said the conditions were expected to continue into Thursday.

“We’re forecasting extreme conditions with humidity down in the 20s and high temperatures for the season,” Hladik said. “We can have some of that in the summer too, but the number one thing is vegetation. There is still dead grass from the winter time, especially the tall dead prairie grasses.”

Muscatine County has been under a burn ban since Sunday, April 9. People in both the city and county require a permit for any burning being done. Hladik said people should put off outdoor burning until conditions are better. He also said people should not throw cigarette butts out the window of their vehicles or burn any trash.

“People have wood from storm damage they want to burn off, but it is not a good time,” he said. “Someone could be burning, and if some embers get into a field, a fire can get out of control pretty quickly.”

He commented that fire danger usually happens in a window between March and May before the grasses turn green. He said there were also danger times in the fall when crops dried out.

Hladik said later in the week the temperatures were expected to drop. Rain is predicted Saturday, and the temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s Sunday.