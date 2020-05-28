Editorial: It's time to act

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to go back into session next week after leaving amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.
From what we've heard, it will be an abbreviated session, with the budget getting top priority.
That makes sense. There are a lot of challenges facing the state, not least the uncertain revenue picture. That uncertainty is why we have pushed for Washington, D.C., to think of state and local governments when considering future stimulus legislation.
At the same time, we hope lawmakers will also remember Gov. Kim Reynolds' call to amend the state's constitution to remove the stain that has fallen on Iowa as the last state in the nation to automatically prohibit from voting people with felony convictions.
It's easy to have lost track of this, given the coronavirus pandemic threatening Americans. But when lawmakers go back into session, they will face a short window to act. If a measure isn't passed, it will be 2024 before the people of Iowa get a chance to act on this question.
As it is, 2022 will be the earliest the issue can be put to a public vote. But, again, only if legislators act in the upcoming session.
This is no small matter — not for the more than 50,000 Iowans who are currently prevented from voting because of archaic language in the state's constitution. It also is no small matter for the majority of Iowans who, according to polls, want to restore voting rights.
Previously, some lawmakers have pushed for legislation that would require that before these rights are restored, people with felony convictions pay off court-ordered restitution.
We think this is a bad idea. Studies have repeatedly showed this is a financial barrier that is rarely overcome. Presently, felons only need to be on a payment plan to apply for restoration.
Our hope is that legislators will heed the governor's words when she first proposed the amendment.
"I believe Iowans recognize the power of redemption. Let’s put this issue in their hands," she said in 2019.
We believe there should be as few strings attached to that decision as possible. But let's be clear, it is time to act — and act now.
Time is running short. Waiting will consign tens of thousands of people to another two years of disenfranchisement. It will also delay for another two years the chance for Iowans to work their will, to demonstrate that they do believe in the power of second chances.
