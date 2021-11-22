Editorial: When a 'chaos tourist,' causing plenty, walks free

To Americans on the left, including gun control advocates, police reformers and many civil libertarians, Rittenhouse sparked the sort of nightmare that is inevitable in a country that has too many guns. Now it was up to the trial inside the Kenosha courtroom to apply the law to this disorder, particularly the critical question of what constitutes self-defense in a country that defines self-defense in its various states in very different ways.

Rittenhouse and his defense team argued that he was not the initial aggressor. He only shot the three men — whom Judge Bruce Schroeder decreed could be described as "rioters" but not "victims" — in self-defense, after they attacked him on the street in various ways. There was evidence of those attacks, given the presence of cameras capturing the encounters, and admissions of same even during the prosecutors' own case. For this reason, and others, most lawyers familiar with the self-defense law in Wisconsin were not surprised by the verdict.

The prosecutors disagreed. They said Rittenhouse was asking for trouble when he recklessly inserted himself into a dangerously volatile situation, thus negating his claims.

"When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense," prosecutor Thomas Binger said in his unsuccessful closing argument. "You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create."