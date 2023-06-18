An Eldridge man who appealed his 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of lascivious acts with a child reported to the Scott County Jail on Thursday after the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed his sentence.

Cory Glenn Carter, 56, will be transported to the Iowa Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

In March 2021, Carter was charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse after he kissed an 11-year old victim on the lips and touched the child inappropriately. The child had been sleeping in Carter's guest bedroom. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

A second charge of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, was later added.

On March 31, 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to the charge of lascivious acts with a child.

On June 9, 2022, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, District Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Carter to 10 years in prison after hearing victim impact statements and listening to the 911 call.

A second charge of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, was later added.

the prison sentence when it said, "The reasons for the sentence are due to the nature of the offense and protection of the community."

As to the victim impact statements and the playing of the 911 call, the justices said that victim impact statements are not adversarial proceedings that a defendant can rebut. The justices noted that the legislature has directed that a victim shall not be placed under oath and subjected to cross-examination at the sentencing hearing.

The appeals court then affirmed Carter's sentence.