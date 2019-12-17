Position: Tight end
Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas
High school: Trinity Christian
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 235 pounds
Rivals rating: Three stars
247Sports: Three stars
Committed: May 12, 2019
Other power-five offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers
Primary recruiter: LeVar Woods
