Position: Tight end

Hometown: Cedar Hill, Texas

High school: Trinity Christian

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports: Three stars

Committed: May 12, 2019

Other power-five offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers

Primary recruiter: LeVar Woods

