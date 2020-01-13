- Cosponsored the Green New Deal legislation in the Senate.
- Environmental plans ranked fifth out of 14 candidates on the “Green New Deal Candidates Scorecard” from the group Data for Progress.
- Net-zero emissions by 2030
- "Open to" but does not plan for carbon tax.
- Establish a “Green Bank” to mobilize $1 trillion in infrastructure investments over 30 years.
- Boost fund from $1 billion to $15 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to encourage farmers to help fight climate change.
- "Green Manufacturing Jobs": a $400 billion investment over ten years in clean energy research and development; a $1.5 trillion federal procurement commitment over ten years to buy American-made energy products; and a "Green Marshall Plan" in which a new federal office would be dedicated to selling American energy technologies abroad. That office would have $100 billion to assist countries to buy and use the technology.
Elizabeth Warren
