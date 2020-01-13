- Repeal the 1994 crime bill
- Legalize marijuana and erase past convictions
- End cash bail
- Create a federal standard for the use of force
- Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement.
- Reduce mandatory minimums and raise the age of criminal liability to 18.
- Eliminate the death penalty and private prisons.
- Nonviolent offenders with a clean record would have a federal expungement option.
- With executive action, require background checks on "the vast majority of private sales."
- Create a federal licensing system for purchases of guns or ammo.
- Firearm purchases will be capped to prevent bulk buys, and a "real" one-week waiting period will be launched.
