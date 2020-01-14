- Reduce defense spending about 11%
- Opposes war with Iran
- In Afghanistan, would bring home troops “immediately”
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Opposed to Israeli settlement in West Bank.
- Double the size of the U.S. foreign service, opening new posts in "underserved areas"
- Ban big defense contractors from hiring upper officials from the Department of Defense
- Contractors must identify employees who are former DoD officials
- Former defense contractors who join government banned from work that affects past employers
- Ban senior DoD officials from owning stock
