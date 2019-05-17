MUSCATINE — The 2019 Muscatine County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Child Safety Day event scheduled for today, Saturday, May 18, at Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Muscatine has been postponed until June 1 in the parking lot of Blain’s. The event was to kick off EMS Week (May 19-25).
