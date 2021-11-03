2 die when man falls, lands on other in Sweden concert venue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture center on Tuesday night, but the event was canceled, according to Swedish media.

ABBA tweeted Wednesday that it was holding off on the release of the band's promotional concert trailer until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”