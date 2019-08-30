Despite the 2017 death of one of its two founders, Steely Dan continues to tour, and the band will make its first Quad-Cities appearance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive.
Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums and helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Rikki Don't Lose That Number,” “FM,” “Peg,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” and “Babylon Sisters.”
Lead singer Donald Fagen's founding Steely Dan partner Walter Becker died in September 2017 at age 67. A Los Angeles Times review of a May 2018 concert said the touring band didn't suffer for that loss.
"Fagen was also looking to prove himself away from Becker — to show that their famously opaque division of labor shouldn’t lead us to assume that the quiet guy with the guitar was Steely Dan’s musical mastermind," the review said.
"For all the silky textures of songs like 'FM' and 'Time Out of Mind,' his singing and playing at the Forum had an almost combative edge, as though he were pushing back, at 70 years old, against the notion that the time had come to hang it up," the Times said.
A review of a February 2019 show at London's Wembley Arena, at inews.co.uk, said: “Steely Dan were always more than just a band. Helmed by songwriters and musicians supreme Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, they were more of a collective with a steady stream of top session players and visiting jazzmen providing the complex harmonies and layered dexterity that made them stand out as one of the most impressive and intriguing acts of the Seventies.”
That concert featured “lovingly curated jazz-rock riffs, instrumental fluidity and enticing vocal interplays that made the music as current as it was nearly 50 years ago,” the review said.
