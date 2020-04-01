ABOUT TOWN: Bored? Check out the new virtual exhibit at Beréskin Gallery or virtual happy hour at Mississippi River Distillery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the family

Looking to change up story time? The folks over at We Are Teachers put together a list of children’s authors who are hosting online read-alouds and other activities. Check out tinyurl.com/rql4ex2 for a list with links to participating authors’ social media sites and more information. Some area libraries, like the Musser Public Library in Muscatine, are holding storytime via Facebook Live, too.

Dine & drink

In need of caffeine while also daydreaming of escaping to an island? Country Style Ice Cream recently released colorful, fruity energy drinks in the flavors Fields of Fruit, Sour Green Apple, Pitchfork, Country Style and Sunrise.

Each drink is a cocktail of flavor syrups, fruit fusions and plant-based Lotus energy drinks, which are made with cascara, the fruit that surrounds coffee beans, according to a news release.

While the dine-in portions of Country Style are closed, these drinks and more are available through its drive-thru locations at: 4115 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; 1640 W. 53rd St., Davenport; and 314 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley.

In real time