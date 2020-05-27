About Town: Pick up Mexican bakery goods curbside, try various types of printmaking and more

Just for Fun

Learn a variety of types of printmaking with Virtual Wine & Art with the Figge from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 4.

During the virtual Zoom class, Meghan Purcell will show participants how to use foam, cardboard, paint and markers to make fun prints inspired by the museum's collection, according to its Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/1166514830362783.

The cost is $20 with supplies, or $15 without. Supply kits must be picked up at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 2, unless arranged otherwise with Brian at ballen@figgeartmuseum.org.

The Zoom code will be provided after registration.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

On a date

Do you miss live music? Enjoy a little outdoors while social distancing on Friday, May 29, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island.