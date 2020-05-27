About Town: Pick up Mexican bakery goods curbside, try various types of printmaking and more

With the family
Need a change of scenery for movie night? Hop in the car and head to one of our area drive-in theaters this weekend for kid-friendly shows such as “Trolls World Tour” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” at the 61 Drive In Theatre near Maquoketa and the Blue Grass Drive-In, or for those with teens or older children, “The High Note” and “Bad Boys for Life” at the Blue Grass Drive-In.
At the 61 Drive In Theatre (1228 Highway 61, Delmar, Iowa), movies begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m., on Friday, May 29, through Thursday, June 4. Admission is $9 for adults; $7 for teens ages 13-19; $5 for kids ages 4-12, and free for kids under age 3.
For more information, including social-distance guidelines and other upcoming movies, visit facebook.com/61drivein.
At the Blue Grass Drive-In (774 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass), movies begin at dusk, or around 8:50 p.m. from May 29 to June 4. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for kids ages 4-12; and free for kids ages 3 and younger. (On Sundays, admission is $7 for adults and $3 for kids.)
For more information and social-distance guidelines, visit facebook.com/reeltoreel or bgdrive.in/frequently-asked-questions.
Just for Fun
Learn a variety of types of printmaking with Virtual Wine & Art with the Figge from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 4.
During the virtual Zoom class, Meghan Purcell will show participants how to use foam, cardboard, paint and markers to make fun prints inspired by the museum's collection, according to its Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/1166514830362783.
The cost is $20 with supplies, or $15 without. Supply kits must be picked up at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 2, unless arranged otherwise with Brian at ballen@figgeartmuseum.org.
The Zoom code will be provided after registration.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
On a date
Do you miss live music? Enjoy a little outdoors while social distancing on Friday, May 29, at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St., Rock Island.
There, Phyllis And One Shark will play an acoustic set from 6 to 9 p.m. Outside seating will be available, and food and drinks will be served. Masks must be worn until you are seated, as well as in the restrooms.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/945984229170920/?active_tab=about.
Dine & drink
Steak tortas and tres leches cake and Mexican sweet bread — oh my! Find all of these and more at a curbside pickup event with Mercado on Fifth’s future vendor Marlen Hernandez, of La Flor de Trigo, from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Catalyst Kitchen inside St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.
To place your order, text Marlen at 309-536-1347 or Mónica at 309-536-3698. (Full Flans Nepolitano and quarter sheets of tres leches cakes must be ordered in advance.) Pay with a card by calling 309-734-2711, or searching that number through Zelle. A payment box will be available on the pickup table for cash and checks.
When you arrive, text Marlen, at 309-734-2711, give her your name and let her know you're there. Your order will be placed on a table outside the doors on the east side of the building.
For more information and a menu, visit facebook.com/events/251684465889380.
In real time
A group of area organizations has launched the Play it Forward campaign to provide grants to area musicians who are dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Musicians receiving the campaign’s second round of grants will perform live-stream concerts Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31, on Facebook, at facebook.com/HeartlandConnections, and YouTube, at shorturl.at/fvAEM.
Through Heartland Connections, the Galva Arts Council, and presenting sponsors the Levitt Foundation and Galesburg Community Foundation, the program distributed $5,000 last weekend to 10 area musicians, and will do so again this weekend, according to a news release.
This weekend’s performers and second-round grant recipients include Amber Hendricks & the Maintenance, Lewis Knudsen, Dee Mill of Art of Ill Fusion, The Empty Pockets, Kris Lager, Tyler Sjöström, Jenny Lynn Stacy, Stone & Snow, Edward David Anderson and Chicago Farmer.
For more information, including a streaming schedule, visit playitforward.rocks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.