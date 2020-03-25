ABOUT TOWN: This week in social distancing -- Tour a mogul's home, make a microwave cake, and more!

With the family

Battling a little anxiety? Take a moment to let it go with a little mindful breathing.

Whether you’re a newbie or an old pro, here’s a three-minute YouTube video that will help guide you: tinyurl.com/vum9yzf. Carve out as much or as little time as you’d like, and pull it up on your phone or tablet whenever you need a second to breathe.

Dine & drink

Craving cake but trying to avoid an unnecessary grocery store run? Try this recipe, adapted from landolakes.com, for a cake you can make in a coffee cup in your microwave with ingredients you probably have in your pantry and fridge.

Top it with whipped cream or ice cream if you have either on hand.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg, yolk only

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon milk (preferably 2% or whole, but use what you’ve got!)