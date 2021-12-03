Acclaimed Shakespearean actor Antony Sher dies at 72

Sher also wrote several novels and theatrical memoirs, along with an autobiography, “Beside Myself,” and exhibited his paintings and drawings in galleries. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, becoming Sir Antony Sher.

“I think he always felt like an outsider and his outsider’s vision was his strength,” said Harriet Walter, who starred opposite Sher in “Macbeth” and “Death of a Salesman.”

“He had abundant creative energy and protean powers and an almost clinical curiosity about what makes people tick,” she said.

Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro said Sher’s performances “profoundly deepened my understanding of Shakespeare.”

“He was a brilliant actor and an incredibly kind and thoughtful person,” Shapiro said. “Hamlet put it best: “take him for all in all, I shall not look upon his like again.’”

Sher and Doran were one of the first couples to have a civil partnership in Britain after same-sex unions were legalized in 2005. They married in 2015 when the U.K. legalized gay marriage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0