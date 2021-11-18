Afghan women soccer players flown to UK with Kardashian help

Australia evacuated the members of Afghanistan's national women’s soccer team, and the youth girls' team was resettled in Portugal.

Members of the development team, many of whom come from poor families in the country's provinces, managed to reach Pakistan and eventually to secure U.K. visas. But they were left in limbo for weeks with no flight out of the country as the time limit on their Pakistani visas ticked down.

The team got help from the Tzedek Association, a nonprofit U.S. group that previously helped the last known member of Kabul’s Jewish community leave Afghanistan.

The group’s founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, has worked with reality TV star Kardashian on criminal justice reform in the U.S. He reached out to her to help pay for a chartered plane to the U.K.

“Maybe an hour later, after the Zoom call, I got a text message that Kim wants to fund the entire flight,” Margaretten said.

Kardashian’s spokeswoman confirmed that the star and her brand SKIMs had made the donation.

